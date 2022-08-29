The 2022 Fairy Run on Téglás was a sensational success – video

This year, Téglás hosted the traditionally most important event of the Tündérkör Foundation in Debrecen, the Fairy Run. The event’s purpose was again to help sick children in difficult conditions.

According to the foundation, HUF 350,635 (approx 844.64 €) was collected at the event. Of which HUF 150,000 (approx 361.33€) is offered to their 3-year-old incurable Meike. 500 registered on site and approx. 400 plus people started during the 4 distances. The number of visitors was between 300 and 400 people. Thus, the total number can be roughly between 1,100 and 1,300.

And in a three-minute video, they condensed for us what happened at the 7th Fairy Run, here it is:

debreceninap.hu