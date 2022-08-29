Food distribution was held again in Debrecen

On the last weekend of August, two associations invited the poor of Debrecen as guests. The Egy Morzsányi Szeret Egyesület held its Morzzaparty in Debrecen, which was combined with food distribution – due to last week’s flower carnival – on the last Saturday of the month. The Debrecen Women’s Public Life Association of Kéretlen Figyelem announced its traditional food distribution for the last Sunday of the month.

The associations reported on the food distributions in a joint statement.

As a result of the epidemic, the existence of even more families has been put at risk, due to price increases, the livelihood of many pensioners and low-income families is in danger. Poverty and hopelessness have increased to an incredible extent in the city of Cívis as well. And where is autumn, the cold winter days, when the utility bill can skyrocket. A lot of people will actually be shocked to realize that their little life is now completely falling apart, they can’t count on help, since there has been no social network as such in the NER world for a long time.

Perhaps our country has never had such an inhumane government that doesn’t care about the poor. At the same time, those on the fringes of society cannot really count on real help from the Debrecen municipality. The leaders who often show themselves on the city’s “joy TV” are not exactly famous for their social sensitivity.

Once again, we were able to experience up close that while a few are rich in earthly goods, millions of Hungarian people are struggling, on the edge of existence and non-existence. Solidarity is unfortunately in short supply in our country. Everything is available to a narrow circle, but the Hungary of many is as poor as a church mouse. The lives of Hungarian people pushed to the fringes of society are a daily struggle for survival and existence. Most of them are on small pensions, live on public work, or are homeless. Poor families with many children are not in an easy life situation either.

The first of September was prepared for the start of the school year

In addition to the food, the association also distributed school supplies to the children of the “protected” families this week. At Saturday’s Morzzaparti, in addition to hot food and pastries, the children also received school supplies, depending on their age. Nearly 100 children received packages.

Thanks to the civil supporters, everyone got school supplies, and many also got school bags. There was great joy from both parents and children. The children were looking at the notebooks and pen holders, and the parents were counting what was still missing until the first day.

Unfortunately, there are also many families in Debrecen who are on the fringes of society, for whom the start of the school year in September is a huge burden. The enormous inflation and the rise in the price of utilities are affecting even the wealthiest families and even those who make the most of it. Bringing the September family allowance forward is like kissing the dead, as it does not mean real help. Many people said that Viktor Orbán should try to send his two school-age children to school with HUF 100,000 and the family allowance.

As always in recent years, the majority were pensioners. We saw many new faces both days, and more and more people are forced to stand in line for food at the end of the month. A 70-year-old lady was very upset and said to those around her: “I don’t know what will happen in the winter, I’m dreading it.” If I use the gas, I can’t eat, and if I eat, I can freeze in the cold apartment. Shame on whoever brought us here!”

It was once said that chicken fat is the food of pensioners. Today, for many small pensioners, even fixed goods are unattainable luxury, and their meager allowances no longer afford it. The skyrocketing inflation is perhaps the hardest hit by pensioners who “live” on little money. Many people have said that they experience that most of the goods they regularly buy in the store cost 30-40 percent more. More and more people find themselves in unsolvable life situations: either they change their medications, or they pay the utilities, or they eat. There is no other option. They can only save on food, buying new clothes and shoes has been an unattainable dream for them for a long time.

We distributed nearly two hundred portions of food at the Morzzaparti, and approximately one hundred and fifty portions of food at the food distribution. Everyone got lunch, pastries, and other delicacies. Our guests were able to leave abundantly packed with enough food for several days. Thank you to our supporters for their donations, we are very grateful to everyone. In the future, the two teams are waiting for all our neighbors who need help. Unfortunately, there is only so much we can do to alleviate the injustices of life. Here in our region, many thousands are waiting for a helping hand, a human word, they want to live a life worthy of a human being.

The Morzsaparti team from Debrecen will next invite the people with a difficult fate living in the city of Cívis as guests on September 17. Kéretlen Figyelem Debrecen Women’s Public Association will hold its next food distribution on September 25. Both communities warmly welcome our compatriots with a difficult fate. We invite everyone who wants to help, with both hands, or with financial or in-kind support. Because giving is better than receiving. Be the reason that someone can believe in human goodness!

We are also waiting for donations from Debrecen residents

We are waiting for applications from BAKERIES, grocery stores, butchers, and RESTAURANTS in Debrecen in order to cooperate;

We are waiting for the offerings, food, cakes, SUSTAINABLE food in unlimited quantities;

We are looking forward to TEACHING MATERIALS, children’s books, computers, laptops, most poor families lack even the basic conditions of online education;

We also welcome volunteer HELPERS who feel they want to do something for the poor;

/We do not collect used clothes./

We are convinced that we cannot be indifferent to those who are not on the sunny side of life, who, through no fault of their own or without, struggle every day.

If you want to help or provide support, you can contact us at the following contact details:

Email: morzsapartydebrecen@gmail.com / A Morzsányi Love Association/

Mobile (every day of the week): +36 30 9841 963 / Unsolicited Attention Debrecen Women’s Public Association

We are aware that we cannot save the world, but we cannot even eliminate poverty in Debrecen. At the same time, we believe that if more and more people stand by us, the many small drops may even become a “sea”. Many of our fellow citizens are waiting for a helping hand. Love and kindness don’t cost money.

Katalin Novák invited Pope Francis to Hungary. Perhaps, preparing for the visit, the billionaire Hungarian government members will also “think” about the Pope’s message: “Lawlessness is the perverse root of poverty.” The cry of the poor grows stronger every day, yet it is heard less and less every day. Every day that cry grows stronger, yet it is heard less and less every day because it is drowned out by the clamor of the few rich people, who are fewer and fewer and richer.”

– Andrea Leipzig, head of the Egy Morzsányi Szeret Egyesület; Tukoráné Ibolya Kádár, head of the Debrecen Women’s Public Life Association of Unsolicited Attention –