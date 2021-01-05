A collection is organized for Lalika, the sick little boy from Bagamér

Christmas is over, but in the new year there are many people in Hungary who need help. A Facebook group called Invisible Hungary has launched a community fundraiser to raise the money needed to heal a six-year-old gypsy boy living in Bagamér. The community of the village had already given donations, but Bagamér is not one of the wealthier settlements of the country. Lalika’s treatment would require a wider collaboration – writes Dr. Lajos Budácsik, the group’s founder.

In the following lines we quote the mother’s letter:

We live in Bagamér with our two children. Lalikám, on January 23, will be 6 years old. At six weeks of age, he had a bilateral cerebral hemorrhage. We have been involved in a lot of development since then, but he can’t walk, and unfortunately, he can’t speak either, he just knows one word: mom.

He can only sit for a short time. He requires special care 24 hours a day. Now he can’t use his left hand at all, he has epilepsy, an increase in tone in his legs. In the motion tester, he was judged to have a severe intellectual, locomotor, and silent disability. But as a mother, I don’t give up hope that my child’s condition can improve.

I have taken him several times a week for early complex developments since he was nine months old. For four years by bus, now with the vehicle of the support service.

In addition to that, I also have an 8-year-old son who is a healthy and excellent student.

We will go up to Pest on January 23, then we will know the date of the operation. We want Nazarov’s intervention. There is a chance for my child to live a fuller life, but unfortunately, the OEP does not support this type of intervention and the Pea-married rehab treatments.

Every month after the operation – for at least a year – we would spend a week in Solymár, in the Pea House. Therapy is very important because if Lalika doesn’t get it after the surgery, his muscles may not work. The two (surgery and rehabilitation) go together.

Unfortunately, we are poor gypsy people, living in poor conditions. I tried to ask for help in many places, I also turned to the media, somehow no one was paying attention to me. I sent several emails, I didn’t even get a response from them. Yet anyone can see how we live, we try to support the two children out of our own integrity.

We live in a one and a half room house with a small bathroom. The house is in pretty bad condition, unfortunately, we don’t have the money to put it in order. It is our big dream for Lalika to create a home gym room where he could move around and have the right equipment.

My family is unable to manage the costs of surgery, rehabilitation and home remodeling. We are not rich, we will not be, but we live in love and as a parent, I cannot put up with Lalika’s life today. We had many ideas for support, unfortunately, after the epidemic, we could not continue them. Even so, we managed to raise a small part of the necessary money. According to our calculations, we would need another HUF 3 million without remodeling the house. Together with the money already raised, it would cover the one-year costs associated with surgery and Pea House treatment.

I respectfully ask everyone who can, to financially support Lalika’s recovery. We would be happy to receive building materials and later gymnastic equipment to tidy up our house as well. Craftsmen who want to help renovate the house are also welcome to sign up.

Sincerely:

Erzsébet Géczi

Bagamér

Account holder: Lajos Ásztai

Account number: 11773384-02961475

In a statement: to Lalika

Email .: erzsikegeczi@gmail.com