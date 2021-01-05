An entire building caught fire in Nagyhegyes

At Monday dawn, an outbuilding on Micsurin Street in Nagyhegyes caught fire and then burned in its entirety. The professional firefighters of Hajdúszoboszló and the municipal firefighters of Balmazújváros went to the scene and extinguished the flames with two jets of water.

The fire also spread to the roof structure of the house. The family of five living in the house moved temporarily to live with their relatives.

In Hajdúszoboszló, on Ady Endre Street, the engine compartment of a car burned down on Monday morning. Upon arrival, the professional firefighters of Hajdúszoboszló extinguished the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The units then intervened with a jet of water, reported lieutenant Nóra Papp-Kunkli.

