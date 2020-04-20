Budapest closes down resorts for weekend

The municipality of Budapest and district governments decided to close down Margaret and Óbudai islands and the Római promenade along the river Danube for the weekend, Mayor Gergely Karácsony said.

The popular resorts were closed for the public between 9am and 8pm, similarly to last weekend, in light of the coronavirus epidemic. Karácsony also announced that passengers using public transport would be obliged to wear masks or cover their face with a scarf, starting on April 27. He noted that the city passed this latter decision following the example of Vienna.

MTI