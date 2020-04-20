Budapest closes down resorts for weekend

Local News National
Coronavirus
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Budapest closes down resorts for weekend

The municipality of Budapest and district governments decided to close down Margaret and Óbudai islands and the Római promenade along the river Danube for the weekend, Mayor Gergely Karácsony said.

 

The popular resorts were closed for the public between 9am and 8pm, similarly to last weekend, in light of the coronavirus epidemic. Karácsony also announced that passengers using public transport would be obliged to wear masks or cover their face with a scarf, starting on April 27. He noted that the city passed this latter decision following the example of Vienna.

 

MTI

Related Posts

Finance Minister and banking association leaders discuss lending incentives

Kurucz Judit

Photo of the Day: Sample tested for coronavirus in Pécs

Kurucz Judit

Finance Minister: Job preservation and restarting economy a priority

Kurucz Judit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *