Finance Minister and banking association leaders discuss lending incentives

Finance Minister Mihály Varga has met with the heads of the Hungarian Banking Association to discuss guarantee programmes and lending incentives, the finance ministry said.

The sides also discussed the operation of bank branches, streamlining administrative procedures and the opportunities offered by digitalisation, Varga said in the statement. The minister said that the banking sector is well prepared to share some of the burden presented by the pandemic, considering its robust state and that 2019 was one of the sector’s best years ever. The sector will also play a significant role in helping the economy recover when the crisis is over, he added.

MTI