Hungary Records 105 Covid Deaths, 16,435 New Infections

Altogether 105 patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 16,435 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 6,369,089 people have received a first jab, while 6,111,632 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,712,974 Hungarians have received a booster shot. The number of active infections stands at 227,407, while hospitals are treating 4,588 Covid-19 patients, 168 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. The website said the Omicron variant accounts for 94% of all infections. Since the first outbreak, 1,616,846 have been registered with the virus, while 41,741 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,347,698 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay