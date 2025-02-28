DebEx Park opens for extreme sports enthusiasts

Although the official opening is on March 1st, athletes were already able to use DebEx on Thursday, according to the local government. Located next to the Debrecen Ice Hall, the nearly 7,700-square-meter area features five different tracks for extreme sports lovers.

This year, the BMX track is expected to be equipped with a foam protection system, a proven safety feature used abroad, to enhance the safety of cyclists. The Debrecen Sports Center supports extreme sports athletes, and the city’s division has already produced talented competitors in multiple disciplines.

“For the past year and a half, we’ve been holding trial and BMX training sessions, and I’d like to start skateboarding training as well. These are Olympic sports, and we need to step up to the challenge. I believe we are on the right track, as Debrecen has many talented athletes whom we want to support and help in competitions,” emphasized Tamás Vígh, facility manager and head of the extreme sports division at DSI Debrecen.

Since its opening two years ago, DebEx has welcomed 18,000 visitors across all age groups, according to statistics. Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa highlighted the park’s growing community aspect.

“A true community has formed here, as DebEx has hosted numerous events. I believe every Debrecen resident can be proud of this facility, which attracts not only locals but also visitors from across the country and even from abroad,” he added.

Debrecen’s extreme sports scene is set for an exciting season, with over ten events planned, including national championships.

(debrecen.hu)