Cooler air arrives for the weekend, but precipitation will gradually cease

Cooler air is arriving for the weekend: daytime high temperatures will be around 10°C, and nighttime frosts will return. However, precipitation will gradually subside, and Sunday will bring sunny, cumulus cloud-filled weather – according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, the cloud cover will continue to break up from the west, but there may be more persistent cloudy areas in the eastern third of the country. During the day, the veil of clouds will increase from the south, which may reduce sunlight, especially in southern counties. Most of the country will experience dry weather, with the precipitation zone gradually moving out of the eastern regions by the afternoon; however, one or two showers are still possible afterward.

The northwestern and western winds will strengthen in many areas, but they will remain mostly moderate along the western border and in the northeastern third.

The highest daytime temperatures are expected to be between 8°C and 13°C, but in the more persistently cloudy, wind-sheltered eastern regions, it may be a few degrees cooler.

On Saturday, with mostly overcast skies, there will be some filtered sunshine, and from the evening, the cloud cover will clearly begin to decrease from the northwest. A light rain or shower is possible in some places, and the northern winds may pick up in some areas. In the morning, temperatures will range from minus 4 to plus 3°C, and in the afternoon, it will be between 7 and 13°C.

On Sunday, sunny, cumulus cloud-filled weather is expected, but there will be more cloud cover at times in the northeast. Isolated light rain or showers are not ruled out. The northern winds may be accompanied by strong gusts in many areas. Minimum temperatures will range from minus 5 to plus 2°C, and maximum temperatures will be between 6°C and 12°C.

(MTI)