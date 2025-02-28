The Senior University of the University of Debrecen welcomes students

The University of Debrecen’s (UD) special educational program, Senior University, will continue in the spring semester. On March 7th, Friday, at 4 PM, Kálmán Kapusi, associate professor and head of the String Department at the Faculty of Music, will give a lecture titled The History of Hungarian Pop Music.



Launched in 2017 with grant funding, the university’s lecture series aims to provide senior citizens with up-to-date information on a variety of scientific and cultural topics.

As the series has remained incredibly popular, the number of registered participants now nears 3,000. Therefore, after the conclusion of the grant period, the university has continued to organize these free educational lectures with its own funding.

According to László Pósán, Professor of the Institute of History at the Faculty of Humanities, “Scientific knowledge acquisition is not age-dependent, so it is important for us to make the latest results from various fields of science available not only to university students but also to the older generation. One of the proven ways of doing this is through the Senior University.”

The academic leader of Senior University emphasized that the theme for the spring semester of 2024/25 will also reflect diversity, covering literature, history, music, and the latest developments in medical and pharmaceutical sciences.

The semester program will highlight the 200th anniversary of the birth of Mór Jókai, the lasting legacy of Kuno Klebelsberg’s education policy, and health-related lectures.

The program, organized jointly by the UD Directorate of Education and the Faculty of Humanities, continues to support lifelong learning, offering not only knowledge but also social opportunities for the participants.

Participation in the semester course requires registration.

More information and registration: https://unideb.hu/szenior-egyetem

Program for the Spring Semester of the 2024/2025 Academic Year at Senior University, University of Debrecen:

March 7, 2025 (Friday) 16:00 – Kálmán Kapusi (Associate Professor, Faculty of Music, Head of String Department): The History of Hungarian Pop Music

Location: Life Sciences Center, F015-016 room (Debrecen, Egyetem Square 1)

March 21, 2025 (Friday) 16:00 – Péter Nagy (University Professor, Institute of Chemical Coordination, Faculty of Science and Technology): Pioneering Drug Developments in Hungary

Location: Life Sciences Center, F015-016 room (Debrecen, Egyetem Square 1)

April 4, 2025 (Friday) 16:00 – Péter Bényei (Habilitated Associate Professor, Faculty of Humanities, Institute of Hungarian Literature and Culture): The 200-Year Legacy of Mór Jókai

Location: Life Sciences Center, F015-016 room (Debrecen, Egyetem Square 1)

April 25, 2025 (Friday) 16:00 – Éva Szekanecz (Assistant Professor, Department of Oncology, Faculty of General Medicine): What We Need to Know About Cancer

Location: Life Sciences Center, F015-016 room (Debrecen, Egyetem Square 1)

May 9, 2025 (Friday) 16:00 – Róbert Barta (Habilitated Associate Professor, Faculty of Humanities, Institute of History): On the Frontlines of Education and Cultural Policy: The Career and Legacy of Count Kuno Klebelsberg

Location: Life Sciences Center, F015-016 room (Debrecen, Egyetem Square 1)

May 16, 2025 (Friday) 16:00 – Áron Becsky (Dentist): Bone Replacement in Dentistry

Location: Life Sciences Center, F015-016 room (Debrecen, Egyetem Square 1)

(unideb.hu)