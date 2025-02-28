End of an era: Skype shuts down after 22 years

After 22 years, Skype is being shut down by Microsoft, marking the end of an era for one of the most influential communication platforms.

Originally launched in 2003, Skype revolutionized the way people communicated across the globe by offering free voice and video calls. At its peak, Skype was a household name, synonymous with long-distance communication. However, over the years, the platform has slowly lost its prominence, especially with the rise of competitors such as Zoom, Google Meet, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and others.

Reports have surfaced from XDA Developers, revealing that in the latest preview version of Skype’s Windows app, lines of code suggest that the platform will cease to operate starting in May. The message embedded in the code reads, “Starting in May, Skype will no longer be available. Continue your calls and conversations in Teams.” This is in line with other findings by users, including an Android version of the app, which also hints at a transition to Microsoft Teams, another service owned by the company.

Skype’s acquisition by Microsoft in 2011 was seen as a potential avenue for further growth, but despite initial success, the rise of other communication tools has overshadowed its once-dominant status. Skype’s popularity began to decline as business platforms like Zoom and Google Meet took over, and personal messaging services, such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, grew in prominence.

In its prime, Skype was more than just a communication tool—it was a platform that allowed for group calls, file sharing, and messaging, bringing people together in ways that were previously impossible. However, with Microsoft now pushing its users toward Teams, it’s clear that the once-iconic platform has reached the end of its journey.

(HVG)