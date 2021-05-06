Police Raise Charges Against Virus Sceptic Suspect

Police have raised charges against a suspected virus sceptic for spreading false information in connection with coronavirus, a National Police Headquarters spokesman said.

Lieutenant Colonel Kristóf Gál noted that the cybercrime department of the police’s National Office of Investigations last December started investigating virus sceptics who spread false information. In this instance, the suspect made public statements against mask-wearing as well as questioning the dangers of the coronavirus epidemic, Gál told an online press briefing of the operative body responsible for coordinating coronavirus-related measures. Further suspects are under investigation, he added. The widely circulated statements were, in the opinion of the police, liable to undermine epidemiological protection measures, he said.

hungarymatters.hu