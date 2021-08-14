Heat Alert Issued From Saturday

A heat alert will be in effect in Hungary from early Saturday until Monday midnight, as mean temperatures are expected to exceed 25°C on all three days, the national health and disaster management authorities have said.

 

The heat alert comes with advice to drink plenty, avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm and to use skin protection. Young children, the elderly and those with cardiovascular diseases especially must take particular precautions, they said. The measure was taken by Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, and this is the sixth occasion she has announced a heat alert.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

