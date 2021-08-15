Bus Crash on M7 Motorway – Eight People Died

There was a serious traffic accident on Sunday at 4:55 a.m. at the 70th kilometer of the M7 motorway, on the side leading to Budapest, in the Szabadbattyán area, where a bus with a Hungarian license plate overturned. Eight people died in the accident.

According to the available information, eight people were killed at the scene, two were seriously injured and forty-six were more easily injured.

Anett Szabó-Bistricz, a spokesperson for the Fejér County Disaster Management Directorate, told MTI: the bus broke through the strip railing and collided with the bridge pillar of the highway overpass. More than fifty people traveled on the bus, and professional firefighters from Székesfehérvár and Sárszentmihály started rescuing passengers from two directions, from the front and back of the vehicle, under the direction of the county disaster management operation service.

Firefighters also had to remove several seats as well as monitors suspended from the ceiling to gain access to the injured. Fourteen passengers were rescued by firefighters, the others left the bus on their own.

According to the police, the side of the highway to the capital was closed due to the accident. Traffic will be diverted at the Szabadbattyán exit towards road 7, from where you can return to the M7 motorway at junction 63.

In his social media post, the mayor of Székesfehérvár, András Cser-Palkovics, writes that the victims of the bus accident were transported to St. George’s Hospital.

The mayor added that “the municipality has offered all the help it can, if necessary, we will also provide accommodation for survivors who do not require hospital treatment. On behalf of all the citizens of Székesfehérvár, I send my sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery!“

24.hu

pixabay