Police in Debrecen stopped a series of burglaries

According to the suspicion, the 57-year-old man broke into 18 places in two weeks in Debrecen. Detectives detained him.

A report was received by the police on May 3, 2022, that an unknown perpetrator had broken into several condominium apartments in Debrecen, in the Újkert district. Money, laptops, and other valuables disappeared from the apartments. Investigators carried out thorough work on the properties, recorded a number of clues, listened to witnesses, and collected data. They found a man who could be linked to the crime and who was traced and captured on 5 May 2022.

There are well-founded suspicions that the 57-year-old local man has broken into or attempted to enter a total of 18 locations in the city in the past two weeks. Gyula Cs. Made a detailed confession.

Investigators detained the man in criminal custody and filed a motion to arrest him.

police.hu