Two men were arrested for driving without a license

Both men were detained for violation by police in Hajdú-Bihar.

An employee of the Hosszúpályi Police Station inspected a car and its driver in the inner part of the settlement on May 4, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. The district commissioner found at the time of the measure that the 24-year-old local resident had never had a driver’s license. The man was brought to the captaincy, where he was heard. The man had already had a similar violation, and his ban was in effect until December 30, 2021.

On the same day, at around 10.30 pm, patrols stopped Rakovszky Street in Debrecen. The 29-year-old resident of Hajdúsámson, who was driving the car, was unable to hand over his license to the uniformed people. As it turned out, he never had it. He was not unknown to the authorities either, the Debrecen District Court banned him from driving for 6 months from 22 June 2019 in criminal proceedings, and on 17 July 2019, the Debrecen Police Department banned him from driving and training for 10 months due to unauthorized driving, which he did not comply with.

Authorities detained both men for violation.

police.hu