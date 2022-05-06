Together, committed to peace

In a short time, HUF 25 million was accumulated in the bank account of the Peace Concert. Thousands are expected to attend the Great Church and the Main Square on Friday evening at the event, which will be organized by the University of Debrecen and the Foundation István Tisza for the University of Debrecen, which will bring together the famous classical music ensembles of Debrecen.

At the end of March, the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen announced that the university, the city, and the historical churches would work together to help those in need due to the conflict in Ukraine. The main event of the charity event will be a large-scale peace concert at the Great Church starting on Friday, May 6 at 6 p.m., in connection with which fundraising has begun.

The proceeds will be donated to organizations that help refugees with food, accommodation, or education, based on a decision by the Peace Concert Organizing Committee. they also paid their respects.

György Kossa, chairman of the board of the István Gróf István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, who maintains the university, announced that a short-term donation of about HUF 25 million had been made to the bank’s bank account.

– In an armed conflict of this gravity, it is the duty of everyone to help those in need to survive this difficult period. We have already provided several forms of help, including medical treatment for young children, volunteer work for our Ukrainian and Russian-speaking students, and accommodation for refugees. We have hosted Ukrainian hockey players and their families so that they can continue their studies and training safely, and we provide assistance to Transcarpathian college students to continue their studies. It’s all message-worthy for those in trouble to never let go of their hands. The most important thing in today’s world is peace, and we want to declare this together on Friday, in unity with the city, the churches, the whole nation, and even those living beyond our borders, György Kossa emphasized.

The chairman of the board of trustees thanked President János Áder, the main patron of the event, the historical churches supporting the event with faith and spirit, the municipality of Debrecen, the leaders and citizens of the University of Debrecen, the organizers of the event and the artists performing at the concert.

Rector Zoltán Szilvássy recalled at the press conference the common ecclesiastical, cultural, and scientific roots that form the basis of the national rule of law. The head of the university explained that DE is one of the special institutions with a prominent past in Hungarian higher education.

– The basis of the stability of Debrecen is the close cooperation of the city, the churches, and the university dating back five hundred years. It’s no coincidence that they see us together at this table because when there’s a problem, they see this band lined up for some noble cause. When there is trouble, no matter who is in trouble, we stand behind it together. Everyone has made the first call to this organization and we will do everything we can, the rector stressed.

After the Peace Concert, which can be viewed free of charge, the students of the University of Debrecen invite the participants to joint lighting of candles in the Main Square.

According to the organizers, three thousand can follow the event within the walls of the Great Church, while another thousand can follow the event in the square in front of it. The live concert, with the participation of the monumental ensembles of Debrecen, will also be shown live on the screens.

Anyone can still donate by bank transfer to the bank account number 10300002-13266979-00034909 created for this purpose by the GTIDE Foundation, but participants in the Peace Concert will also have the opportunity to donate money on the spot. Offerings are expected even the week after the concert until midnight on Friday, May 13th.

Account number (MKB Bank): 10300002-13266979-00034909