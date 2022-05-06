A Debrecen politician got angry over a rainbow painting

A telecommunications distributor in Debrecen was painted in a rainbow color, which prompted Róbert Herpergel, who left Jobbik at the beginning of the year, according to a Facebook post.

Herpergel noted in shock that “Csapó Street was warming up”. It is clear from his writing that he believes that society will not be more acceptable because this is how social groups that appropriate the rainbow color want to achieve this.

What the hell did you have to paint something like this in the street?

Robert Herpergel asked.

Incidentally, the work was undertaken by Easy Hella, a member of the Freedom Club in Debrecen, and as he writes, the instigator was the Two-Tailed Dog Party.

debreceninap.hu