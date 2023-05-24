A man from Hajdú-Bihar county carried out illegal waste collection and storage

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges against the man who stored various large amounts of green waste, construction debris and iron scrap on his properties without a permit, writes ugyeszseg.hu.

According to the indictment, the defendant owns two adjacent properties in Görbeháza. There, from January 2021 to January 11, 2022, he stored 20 cubic meters of green waste, 40 cubic meters of leaf litter, 15 cubic meters of construction waste, 20 cubic meters of metal waste and the metal frame of a passenger car taken out of service for a long time.

On January 11, 2022, officials from the relevant government office conducted an on-site inspection. After that, the defendant was ordered to stop his unauthorized activity, take care of obtaining the necessary documents, and then present them to the authorities.

On May 31, 2022, government officials repeatedly conducted an on-site inspection of the defendant’s two properties and found that there was still a large amount of waste on the plots.

Based on the governing law, materials accumulated on the defendant’s properties are considered waste. The activities related to it can only be carried out by an individual on the basis of an official license or registration. However, the defendant did not have such a permit at the time of the repeated inspection either.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Hajdúnánás Police Department

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office charged the defendant, who admitted to the crime, with the crime of violating the waste management regulations at the Hajdúböszörmény District Court. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, he proposed that the district court impose a sentence of community service on the defendant.