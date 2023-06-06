A woman drugged and then robbed an acquaintance in Hajdú-Bihar county

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of robbery and other crimes against the woman who drugged her host with a substance mixed in her drink and then stole his valuables.

According to the indictment, the 73-year-old man lives on a property in Hajdúhadháza. He rented out one of the rooms in his apartment building and the outbuilding on the property.

Previously, the accused lived in the same room as the man, who moved out of the house in 2018. After that, the woman often appeared at the victim’s house for various reasons. She also went to the man’s house on July 8, 2022, together with her partner. The victim allowed them to stay with him for several days. A few days later, on the morning of July 11, 2022, the defendant and her partner packed up and left the house because they found a sublet in Debrecen.

The accused went back to the victim’s house in the early afternoon, and after the man let her in after a long knock, she took out two glasses from the kitchen cupboard and filled the beer she had brought with her. However, she mixed a powder with an unknown active ingredient into the man’s drink in order to drug him. The victim consumed the drink, which made him feel sick and then became unconscious. The woman took advantage of this and stole the man’s mobile phone, clothes and some cash, causing a total of more than HUF 35,000 in damage. While leaving, the woman even entered the room of the man’s tenant and took various valuables from there, totaling HUF 23,000. The victims were not compensated.

The perpetrator then locked the door from the outside with a key, which she took with her, and then left. The resident of the rented room arrived at the house around nine o’clock in the evening, but could not enter the building, he only noticed through the window that the victim was lying motionless in bed, so he notified the police.

The Hajdúhadháza Police Department investigated the case.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the woman under arrest for the crime of robbery and theft at the Debrecen District Court. In his indictment, he proposed that the district court sentenced the woman to prison, prohibit her from practicing public affairs as a secondary punishment, and order the confiscation of her assets to the extent of the damage caused. According to the moderate motion of the district prosecutor’s office, if the accused admits to his actions at the preliminary session of the district court and waives the trial, the district court will sentence him to 5 years and 6 months in prison and 6 years of disqualification from public affairs.

(Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office)