Children’s day at the Debrecen fire department on May 28

On Sunday, May 28, the gates of the barracks will open again to provide an unforgettable experience for both young and old on the occasion of Children’s Day, said the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate.
Interested parties are welcome from ten o’clock in the morning on Sunday in the professional firefighter barracks of the Hajdú-Bihar county, as well as in local government and volunteer fire stations participating in the Open Doors program.
The firemen’s barracks will be open to visitors until four o’clock in the afternoon.
Special tools and equipment will be visible and in some cases can be tried on Sunday, and the little ones can even dress up as firefighters. In the barracks in Debrecen, the firefighters will demonstrate a rescue from a height, and they will also prepare an alpine technique demonstration from eleven o’clock.
The undisclosed purpose of the program, which has been very popular for several years, is to bring civilians and firefighters closer to each other by allowing those interested to gain an insight into the everyday life in the barracks, thereby getting to know one of the important segments of disaster management.
List of volunteer, municipal, and professional fire departments that can be visited in the county of Hajdú-Bihar:
- Álmosd ÖTE 4285 Álmosd Fő u. 8.
- Hajdúszoboszló ÖTE 4200 Hajdúszoboszló, Rákóczi u. 7.
- Létavértes ÖTP 4281 Létavértes, Kossuth u. 4.
- Magyar Református Szeretetszolgálat Mentőkutyás, Önkéntes Kutató-mentőcsoport és Tűzoltó Egyesület 4225 Debrecen, Monostorerdő u. 101.
- Nyírábrányi ÖTE 4264 Nyírábrány, Ábrányi Kornél tér 6.
- Szakoly ÖTP 4234 Szakoly, Rákóczi u. 10.
- Egyek ÖTP 4069 Egyek, Fő u. 3.
- Balmazújváros ÖTP 4060 Balmazújváros Debreceni utca 12.
- Kabai ÖTE 4183 Kaba Szabadság tér 1
- Földes ÖTE 4177 Földes Karácsony Sándor tér 5
- Nagyrábé Nagyközség ÖTE 4171 Nagyrábé Rétszentmiklósi 1/c
- Sáp Község ÖTE 4176 Sáp Fő utca 24
- Komádi ÖTP 4138 Komádi Köztársaság u. 26
- Hajdú Speciális Kutató-Mentő Egyesület 4133 Konyár Szőlőskert u. 12
- Debreceni HTP 4027 Debrecen, Böszörményi út 46-56.
- Hajdúnánási HTP 4080 Hajdúnánás, Bocskai utca 25.
- Püspökladányi HTP 4150 Püspökladány, Kossuth utca 10.
- Berettyóújfalui HTP 4100 Berettyóújfalu, Széchenyi út 86.
- Nyíradonyi KŐ 4254 Nyíradony, Árpád tér 4/a
- Hajdúböszörményi KŐ 4220 Hajdúböszörmény, Kert utca
- Hajdúszoboszlói KŐ 4200 Hajdúszoboszló, Rákóczi utca 7.