Children’s day at the Debrecen fire department on May 28

On Sunday, May 28, the gates of the barracks will open again to provide an unforgettable experience for both young and old on the occasion of Children’s Day, said the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate.

Interested parties are welcome from ten o’clock in the morning on Sunday in the professional firefighter barracks of the Hajdú-Bihar county, as well as in local government and volunteer fire stations participating in the Open Doors program.

The firemen’s barracks will be open to visitors until four o’clock in the afternoon.

Special tools and equipment will be visible and in some cases can be tried on Sunday, and the little ones can even dress up as firefighters. In the barracks in Debrecen, the firefighters will demonstrate a rescue from a height, and they will also prepare an alpine technique demonstration from eleven o’clock.

The undisclosed purpose of the program, which has been very popular for several years, is to bring civilians and firefighters closer to each other by allowing those interested to gain an insight into the everyday life in the barracks, thereby getting to know one of the important segments of disaster management.

List of volunteer, municipal, and professional fire departments that can be visited in the county of Hajdú-Bihar: