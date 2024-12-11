Christmas Lights from the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen

Today, visitors have a unique opportunity to join an English-language guided tour of the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen. The event promises to be an unforgettable experience, combining history, festive cheer, and breathtaking views.

As part of this special occasion, guests will be treated to a cozy cup of mulled wine or hot tea to keep warm. Following this, they’ll ascend to the panorama pavement, located 40 meters above the city, offering a spectacular view of Debrecen illuminated by festive lights.

Tickets are limited and selling fast, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this enchanting evening. Grab the last remaining tickets online:

Book Your Tickets Here

Celebrate the season and immerse yourself in the beauty and history of the Reformed Great Church this Christmas.

(Reformed Great Church of Debrecen)