Last night, the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles hosted the Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. The event brought together some of the most talented figures in the entertainment industry to honor the remarkable contributions of Black artists in 2024. Hosted by comedian Jay Pharoah, the evening highlighted the power of storytelling and its ability to shape culture and society.

Pharoah’s excellent sense of humor delighted the audience, adding an unforgettable touch to the night.

Among the honorees was Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, who received the Social Impact Award for her work both on and off-screen. As the founder and CEO of Miss Myrtis Films and co-founder of Take It Down America, Ellis-Taylor has been a fierce advocate for social justice.

Her performance in Nickel Boys recently garnered three Gotham Award nominations, including Best Feature. This recognition is the latest milestone in a career defined by critically acclaimed roles in When They See Us, If Beale Street Could Talk, King Richard, and Origin.

Steve McQueen was awarded the Director Award for his work on Blitz, an Apple Original Film. The project opened the BFI London Film Festival at a location near where the Blitz bombings occurred in 1940 and closed the New York Film Festival, cementing McQueen’s reputation as a master storyteller of historical events.

Kris Bowers was honored with the Composer Award for his exceptional work on DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot. The project marked Bowers’ debut in animation and showcased his versatility as an Oscar-winning and Grammy-nominated composer.

Cynthia Erivo’s captivating performance in Universal’s Wicked earned her the Actress Award – Film. A multi-talented artist and Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscar nominee, Erivo once again demonstrated her ability to deliver unforgettable performances.

John David Washington received the Actor Award – Film for his role in Netflix’s The Piano Lesson. The film, which also featured Washington in its Broadway adaptation, made its international debut at the Toronto Film Festival to widespread acclaim.

On the television side, Wendell Pierce was celebrated with the Actor Award – Series for his work in CBS’s Elsbeth, whose second season premiered this October. Pierce’s powerful portrayal has further solidified his status as a standout performer.

The evening served as both a celebration of 2024’s most impactful stories and a tribute to the artists who brought them to life. Critics Choice Association board member Shawn Edwards, who also served as the event’s executive producer, praised the honorees, saying, “2024 was an exceptional year. There were so many great stories about the Black experience, and this event is a celebration of the power of those stories which have shaped and moved the entertainment industry.”

The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will be streamed on Starz in January, followed by a televised broadcast on KTLA-Los Angeles and select Nexstar stations throughout February in honor of Black History Month. Produced by Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante, the event underscored the importance of recognizing Black artists and their vital contributions to the entertainment industry.

– Virág Vida –

Main picture: criticschoice.com