Cyclist hit and killed by train in Debrecen

A cyclist had been hit and killed by a train going from Füzesabony to Debrecen at the Kishátár road railroad crossing (Debrecen) on Wednesday night, which is why the travel time on the Füzesabony-Debrecen railway line increased until Wednesday night, Mávinform reported.



As it was written: the train from Füzesabony to Debrecen hit and killed a cyclist. Train traffic between Tócóvölgy and Macs Ipari Park stations was suspended during the investigation of the accident – expected until 9 p.m.; replacement buses transported passengers on the section.

The National Directorate General of Disaster Management announced that their firefighters who arrived at the scene inspected the train and helped the passengers to transfer to the evacuation train.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay