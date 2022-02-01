Accident Makes Bus and Tram Traffic Difficult in Debrecen

DKV Zrt. informs the passengers that there was an accident on Bethlen street, which also affects bus and tram traffic. During the police scene investigation, buses 10, 10Y, 13, and 33Y will run in the direction of Egyetem sugárút. On line 2, trams run in three stages.

Tram 2 runs:

– Nagyállomás – Kálvin tér – Nagyállomás

– Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János street) – Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School – Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János street)

– Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School – Doberdó Street – Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School

Please note that line 2 can only be reached by transfer. The line ticket validated at the beginning of the trip can be used after the transfer, but it must be validated on all vehicles!

Buses 10, 10Y and 13 in the direction of Tudáspark / Pallag: Original route – Mester street – Csemete street – Dózsa György road – Füredi road – Egyetem sugárút – original route

Bus 33Y to Nagymacs: Original route – Mester street – Csemete street – Dózsa György road – Füredi road – original route

During the diversion, buses will not stop at the Honvéd street stop in the direction of Egyetem sugárút.

DKV