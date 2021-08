After last year, to our great pleasure, this year we were able to greet the finalist from Debrecen again in the Tree of the Year competition, this time with the hanging Japanese acacia couple in front of the Csokonai Theater.

If you want these two iconic, almost hundred-year-old inhabitants of our city to win the title of Tree of the Year 2021, please support them with your votes cast on www.evfaja.hu/dontosfak until October 1, 2021!