The boy stole his friend’s car for a ride and then smashed it

On the morning of August 8, 2021, a man reported to the police that someone had stolen his car from the house at night. The applicant also said that the car had already been found in Berekböszörmény, but that it was broken.

Police officers began a detailed data collection and witness search, and then a juvenile boy who could be linked to the commission of the crime came into their sight. The resident was brought to the police station the same day he was interrogated as a suspect. He made a detailed confession.

The 17-year-old boy was suspected of doing well with the victim’s brother, so he knew where the car key was kept in the house. Driven by a sudden idea, he decided to ride one, so he snuck into the property under the guise of night and picked up the ignition key. He also made sure that the family did not get up, so he pushed the vehicle a few meters and only started it when he had reached the right distance from the house. He drove all the way to Berekböszörmény, but there, on a street, he lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch. The young man was not injured in the accident, so he climbed out of the car and continued on foot.

The arbitrary seizure of a vehicle from the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters opened an investigation against him due to a well-founded suspicion of a crime.

police.hu