Restoration works are being carried out in the area of the Csokonai Theater stop, therefore the Csokonai Theater stop in the direction of Széchenyi Street will be closed on Tuesday, August 10, from the start of operation on Thursday, August 19, until the end of operation.

During the works, trolleybuses 3, 3A and 4 as well as trolleybuses 19, 25, 125, 25Y, 125Y, 41, 41Y and 45 buses stop at a temporary stop 40 meters back.

DKV