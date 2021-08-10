The last unlimited weekend is coming in the Debrecen Amusement Park

Now, on Saturday and Sunday, 14 and 15 August, the country’s only theme park will host its highly successful Armband Weekend for the last time this summer – reminded dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy managing director. As part of the promotion, guests change their armband tickets throughout the day – 10:00 to 19:00, one hour more than last year – they will be able to use all the gaming machines of the institution without restriction.

The good news for fans of an unlimited night at the theme park adventures is that, given the great interest, the institution’s novelty last year, the Wristband Evening, will return for the third time this year, next on August 11 at 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm. In addition to the 23 elements of experience, including the Apollo-X, which was handed over in the jubilee year and equipped with professional lighting and sound technology, the special features of the buffet will ensure the self-forgetfulness of the buffet.

Armband tickets that provide unlimited use of gaming machines can be redeemed at the same price as last year, ie HUF 3,500 per adult for adults and HUF 3,900 per child for Armband Weekends, and HUF 3,300 per person at the cashier of the institution during the events or – providing convenient and expedited access – online pre-order.

debreceninap.hu