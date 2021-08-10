Happened yesterday in Hajdú-Bihar County

Bácsi Éva

On Monday dawn, with a stormy wind, the rain again arrived in Hajdú-Bihar County for a short time, causing firefighters to be alerted to split tree branches. The branches endangered traffic and got stuck on wires. Within a few hours, units marched to sixteen locations across the county.


On Monday, a professional firefighter in Püspökladány was alerted to the top of a car on the outskirts of Földes. The unit has been de-energized.

Two cars collided in Arany János Street in Balmazújváros on Monday afternoon. The inspection and electrical training of the vehicles was performed by the municipal firefighters of Balmazújváros.

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

