Bank Robbery in Budapest, District XV.

“The Budapest police started a hunt in the XV. district after a robber of a district financial institution,” the police write. It is written that around 5 pm on 9th August, an unknown perpetrator threatened the employees of a financial institution in the XV. district with an object seemed to be a gun and then he fled the scene with the money.

No shot was taken, no one was injured, but due to the shock, an ambulance was called to the staff. The police of the capital immediately closed the area and started a hunt after the robber – writes police.hu.

police.hu

MTI – Zoltán Mihádák