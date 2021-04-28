Yesterday’s reports in Hajdú-Bihar

On the outskirts of Nádudvar, five hundred square meters of municipal waste burned. Professional firefighters in Püspökladány extinguished the flames with two jets of water and hand tools.



The reeds burned on both sides of the canal bank yesterday morning on the outskirts of Nádudvar. The professional firefighters of Püspökladány were alerted, and they extinguished the flames with hand tools and a jet of water. The burned area is five hectares.

Yesterday afternoon, three cars collided in Debrecen, at the intersection of Darabos and Honvéd streets. The firefighters in Debrecen inspected and de-energized the vehicles.

In the evening, between Püspökladány and Nádudvar, the reeds burned on a thousand square meters. Professional firefighters in Püspökladány extinguished the flames with a jet of water and hand tools.

debreceninap.hu