Round University Ranking: UD is the best science university

The University of Debrecen has advanced one hundred and seventy places, making the University of Debrecen among the top 400 in the latest ranking of the Round University Ranking (RUR). UD received the most points in the field of education, with which it took the second position among the domestic higher education institutions on the list.

The University of Debrecen ranked 377th in the latest global ranking of the Moscow-based independent ranking maker Round University Ranking (RUR), which is a significant improvement over previous years. UD was ranked RUR for the first time in 2013, then opened in 590th place, and remained in this category until 2018 (586th), then moving forward from here to 2019 in 2019 and 547 in 2020. position.

In 2021, the institution received the most points in the field of education (74,957), followed by international indicators (56,714), financial sustainability (56,440) and research (40,620).

With this result, the University of Debrecen became the best university in Hungary. The performance of the institution is outstanding, now ranked among the top 400 institutions in the bronze league. This is due, among other things, to the development of the field of education, in the last two years the UD has advanced almost 300 places in the education category, in 2019 it was ranked 529th in terms of educational performance, belongs to the golden league.

– Ákos Pintér, the general deputy rector of the University of Debrecen, told hirek.unideb.hu in connection with the announcement of the ranking results.

RUR has been publishing its rankings since 2010. The list evaluates the top 867 universities in the world based on 20 indicators examining 4 areas: education (40%), research (40%), international indicators (10%) and financial sustainability (10%).

At the top of the rankings are three U.S. institutions: Harvard University, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and Stanford University.

In addition to the University of Debrecen, Semmelweis University, the University of Szeged and the Eötvös Loránd University were added to the list.

The full ranking is available on the RUR website.

hirek.unideb.hu