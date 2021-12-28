The driver collided with a train in Debrecen

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted a local resident for a well-founded suspicion of committing a criminal offense of negligent traffic safety. According to the investigation, the suspect drove in his car from the direction of main road No. 48 to the Nagycsere railway station on the afternoon of October 28, 2021. Arriving at the level crossing, the driver drove his vehicle into the level crossing despite the prohibited signal from the light signaling device and collided with the side of a motor train. No personal injury occurred during the accident. Police interrogated the 52-year-old man as a suspect, during which he testified.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

The advice of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters:

Take special care when approaching the level crossing!

A secured level crossing may only be driven on a vehicle if both bars of the complete barrier is in the open end position, the light or sound signaling device does not give a signal or the light barrier or the light barrier supplemented with a half barrier gives a flashing white light.

It is FORBIDDEN to overtake at the level crossing and immediately in front of the level crossing!

Only drive through the level crossing if you are convinced that there is no danger that the passage will pass!

police.hu