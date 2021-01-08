Elderly Man Got Lost in Debrecen

A report was received by the police at noon on January 6th, 2021 that an 88-year-old man from Hajdúszoboszló left his home, because he wanted to go to a health care facility in Debrecen for examinations, but he disappeared, no one knows where he is and is not available by phone.

Police immediately began searching for the missing person with several units. First, the hospital area, then the surrounding streets were thoroughly inspected. Based on the description received, one of the patrol couples became aware of a man walking on the sidewalk on Böszörményi út at 3 p.m.



The elderly man told the police that he had been in the hospital grounds but had got lost and could not find his way back. The police men put him in the service car and took the elderly man back to his daughter.



debreceninap.hu