Furnishings in the room and bathroom of a family house burned late on Monday night in Nagy Sándor Street in Tiszavasvár, the county’s disaster management said.

The professional firefighters of Tiszavasvár and the professional firefighters of Hajdúnánás marched, who searched the house and put out the flames with two jets of water and hand tools. None of the six-man family was injured in the fire, but they moved temporarily to relatives.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate