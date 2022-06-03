A man from Hajdúsámson “familiar with martial arts” beat his acquaintance because of a mirror

The Hajdú-Bihar County Attorney General’s Office has indicted a man from Hajdúsámson who has grossly abused his acquaintance for the crime of life-threatening bodily harm.



On January 16, 2022, the accused and his partner drank continuously from the afternoon and then fell asleep during the early evening. At about 8 p.m., the victim, who was also intoxicated, appeared at the defendant’s house in order to hand over a television mobile device to the man in return for equipment previously smashed in the defendant’s house.

The accused and the victim continued to drink in the house. At about 11 p.m. that day, the heavily intoxicated victim went out into the restroom, but fell there and smashed a mirror. Upon noticing this, the accused, who was also versed in martial arts, became nervous, held the victim accountable, and then kicked the right thigh and ribs of the standing man twice with great force. As a result, the victim lost his balance, fell on a wooden chest, and from there fell on the steps of the living room and punched his head. The angry defendant then yanked the man off the floor and hit his head several times with his fists around his forehead, eyes, and nose.

The defendant discussed with the victim that if anyone asked, he would have to say later that he had been beaten by an unknown person on the street. The victim then lay down on the couch in the defendant’s living room, and the next day, January 17, 2022, in the afternoon, his family took him home, and later an ambulance was called.

The victim suffered nasal fractures, rib fractures that healed more than 8 days as a result of the abuse, and fractured or bruised injuries that healed within 8 days. As a result of the rib fractures, the victim developed an airway that resulted in a life-threatening condition.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Attorney General’s Office was indicted at the Debrecen General Court against the accused, who is currently under criminal supervision. In the indictment, the Prosecutor General’s Office proposed the imposition of a prison sentence and an additional sentence of disqualification from public affairs.

debreceninap.hu