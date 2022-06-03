Rain and Thunderstorm to Come at Night

From tonight we can expect more and more showers and thunderstorms.

A number of thunderstorms are expected in the southwest at first, and then they may move to theeast. According to the weather forecast, a system / chain can develop roughly in the Tatabánya-Paks region, which can move continuously but slowly. Another chain / system may emerge tomorrow morning, which is expected to move on a similar route. Heavy thunderstorms can occur in both systems. Isolated cells may occur in other parts of the country. Thunderstorms can be accompanied by heavy rainfalls, stormy wind and smaller, sometimes even larger ice.



In some places even a monthly amount of precipitation can fall. The thunderstorms will stop tomorrow afternoon, the maximum may be around 28-34 degrees, where there will be a lot of rain at night, lower values ​​are expected.

metkep.hu

pixabay