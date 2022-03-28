Orbán: if there is no gas, there will be mass unemployment in Hungary

This time Viktor Orbán was “sweated out” by the host Katalin Nagy in the program of Kossuth Radio’s Sunday newspaper. The Prime Minister has also successfully answered insidious “questions” about the Ukrainian President’s harsh words about Orban: “Only a professional actor can look at the camera the way Zelensky looked. Didn’t you feel like you were sitting in an organized report? I keep feeling that way, Orbán replied.

NATO has embraced the Hungarian position that it will not send troops to Ukraine at the organizational level, but will not prohibit its members individually, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Kossuth Radio. The prime minister added that they had agreed that countries could do what they saw fit.

Airspace closure means air warfare

As for the airspace lock, the prime minister said it was a nice term, but it actually means an air war, so whoever wants an airspace lock is actually saying we should take part in an air war.

Speaking about the EU summit, the prime minister recalled that the union had adopted lists of sanctions, but these could only be adopted if all member states accepted them. If a member state objects to the proposal, it will be rejected. One such proposal was to cut off gas supplies from Russia. Germany agrees.

The Prime Minister reminded that 65 percent of Hungarian oil supplies and 85 percent of gas supplies come from Russia.

“So for us, the question isn’t whether we pay a little more for gas or oil, but whether it comes. The question is whether the economy will stop or not. If we complied with the request of the Ukrainians, it would mean that Hungarian factories would have to be closed and unemployment would increase, ”Viktor Orbán said.

We will do everything we can for Ukraine, for example, to accommodate 500,000 refugees, but they cannot be asked to help them while destroying ourselves,” he added.

Ukrainian President Zelenski’s message to Hungary at the EU summit was discussed. The Prime Minister believes that he understands the tone of the Ukrainian head of state, as nuanced wording cannot be expected in a war situation.

In this case, it is also the task of Hungary and the other countries to understand with the Ukrainians that we are helping what we can, but first and foremost each country must keep its own interests in mind, Viktor Orbán emphasized.

Emotional blackmail

If the question is whose side we are on, the answer is clear, we are on the side of the Hungarians. We need to make it clear that we are Hungarians and that we have pursued a Hungarian-friendly policy. Although the left is trying to defile it, it is constantly attacking our national politics. But we know that the point is calm, because at the moment there is emotional blackmail, as does the President of Ukraine. We live in a dangerous age, so it is really very important that we are calm and make informed decisions on all issues, he emphasized.

debreceninap.hu