Ukraine War: EUAA deploys to Romania

One-third of EU Member States now benefit from EUAA operational support. Deployments to Romania will cover multiple actions benefiting the national asylum system.

The European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA), together with the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs, have signed an operational plan that foresees the gradual deployment of up to 120 EUAA personnel and interpreters to Romania. The deployment comes at the request of the Romanian authorities, whose national asylum system has come under disproportionate pressure in light of the war in Ukraine. The EUAA is now providing operational support to nine Member States.

The signing of the operational plan follows the conclusion of several visits by the Agency’s First Response Unit to border crossing points and reception facilities bordering Ukraine, in the context a Joint Rapid Needs Assessment initiated at the request of the Romanian General Inspectorate for Immigration.

The Plan was co-signed by EUAA Executive Director, Nina GREGORI, and Romanian Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Nicolae BODE.

Upon co-signing the Operational Plan, the Executive Director of the European Union Agency for Asylum Nina Gregori said: “The invasion of Ukraine has displaced over 3.8 million people so far. Romania, together with several other neighbouring Member States, has shown what is best about the European Union. We will assist the national authorities in implementing the never-before-used Temporary Protection Directive in this first operational deployment under our new EUAA mandate. Together with all EU partners, we remain fully engaged in the Union’s strong and united response to the war in Ukraine.”

During the first phase of the support operation, the European Union Agency for Asylum will: