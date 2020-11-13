Message from EMA’s outgoing Executive Director

Today is my last day as Executive Director of EMA. My mandate comes to an end in the middle of the biggest public health emergency in a century.

We are seeing an unprecedented effort, not only at EU level, but globally, to tackle the pandemic. The number of therapeutics and vaccines that are currently under development is encouraging, and information on the initial results from clinical trials on vaccines is starting to be reported by the pharmaceutical industry. In the words of one developer, “we are a significant step closer” to a vaccine.

I would like to emphasise the important role that regulators are now playing in reviewing the available data packages to ensure that our usual high standards of safety, efficacy and quality are achieved and upheld. EMA will ensure that the scientific review is conducted as rapidly as possible. This is a vitally important step as the time spent in conducting the review will not only ensure that our stringent regulatory standards are met but will also serve to reinforce public confidence in the vaccines.

I am leaving EMA at a time when its mandate is set to be expanded. This is an acknowledgement of the good work and reputation that the Agency has built over the last 25 years.

I hand over my responsibilities at this critical time to the capable hands of Emer Cooke whom I have had the pleasure of working with over the years. I know Emer to be a strong leader who is committed to steering EMA during this very challenging period and ensuring that the Agency’s work on COVID-19-related activities continues uninterrupted. She will have the support of EMA’s talented and resilient staff, as well as the broader community of colleagues across the European medicines regulatory network.

What is needed now is a reinforcement of EMA’s resources so that it can continue to deliver on its core business, deliver on the joint EMA/Heads of Medicines Agencies strategy for the next five years to address future challenges and undertake the additional activities to fulfil its new mandate.

My thanks go to the European Commission and the European Parliament for the collaboration and the trust they have instilled in the Agency and its ability to meet the EU citizens’ expectations for the Agency. Also, to the European Council and the Member States for providing the scientific backbone on which I and the Agency have relied upon over the years.