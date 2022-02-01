Award-winning galactic agrostand in the AGROmashEXPO

The joint stand of the University of Debrecen and Marton Genetics won the award for the most beautiful exhibition at AGROmashEXPO 2022. The experts of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management presented the research results supporting the Hungarian space program at the stand evoking the space base at the international agricultural exhibition held between January 26-29.

At the 40th AGROmashEXPO International Agricultural and Agricultural Machinery Exhibition in the nearly 300-square-meter exhibition space of the University of Debrecen (Mart) and Marton Genetics, those interested could get acquainted with the relationship between artificial intelligence and plant breeding. At the stand, the Department of Applied Plant Biology of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management presented the tools and plant materials developed within the framework of the DE-SPACE program.

At the stand, we wanted to show the increasingly high-level technologies present in agriculture and the results of research, mainly related to plants and space food, with which the sector can actually contribute to the space program. The goal is to bring galactic research closer to the visitors.

– Szilvia Veres told.

