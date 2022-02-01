The most popular faculty of the University of Debrecen holds interactive open days

The Faculty of Economics, the most popular faculty of the University of Debrecen in terms of the number of applicants, holds interactive open days with games. It will be possible to get an idea of ​​the courses and courses available in Debrecen on February 2 and in Szolnok on the 3rd.

The Interactive Open Day, which is due on Wednesday, will be held in the main building of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen, on the Böszörményi út Campus (opposite Békessy Béla Street, to the right of the roundabout), at TVK 104 from 10 am to 1 pm. The factsheets present the training offer of the faculty, which ranges from vocational training to doctoral training. For example, in addition to economics, their courses in sports, humanities, and agricultural sciences will be included. At the event, the basic course of agricultural and business digitalization starting in Debrecen this year, the master’s degree in agricultural economics and the master’s degree in business economics will also be introduced.

The head of the Talent Management Directorate of the Faculty of Economics said that within the framework of the Interactive Open Day, each room will be a seal collection station where participants can collect stamps by completing tasks in the booklet they received on arrival.

Those who have the stamp of a total of 7 (ie 1 admission + 3 basic courses + 1 practical semester + 2 master’s degrees) will receive the Faculty of Economics Researcher Diploma and will also take a photo of it dressed in a gown. At each station, you can solve tasks that fit the training palette of the faculty, such as Activity Faculty of Economics mode, a puzzle with the Faculty of Economics buildings and features, but there will be a treasure hunt and even real exam tests compiled from the subjects studied at the faculty. Faculty gifts await those interested at each station.7

– Krisztina Dajnoki explained.

Details of the programs can be found on the faculty’s website and Facebook page.

hirek.unide.hu