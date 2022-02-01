Hungarian Open Scientific Forum III. at the University of Debrecen

The Government Informatics Development Agency (KIFÜ) and the University of Debrecen University and National Library organized an online forum entitled “Resolution on Open Science” as a member of the National Initiatives for Open Science in Europe (NI4OS-Europe) project.

Hungary is also following global trends in scientific communication, so there is an increasing focus on open science, open research and changes in scientific communication. In response to the new challenges, an official resolution on open science was issued last October under the coordination of the National Office for Research, Development and Innovation, which contains guidelines for domestic scientific release.

The Open Scientific Forum III, held on January 19, with more than 170 participants. The central theme of the event was this resolution. It aims to draw the attention of the scientific community to the importance and timeliness of the open science approach and to provide guidance for the practical implementation of open research.

