The Faculty of Informatics trains the professionals of the future

The Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen offers marketable knowledge, the acquisition of industry certificates, and the latest knowledge of data science and artificial intelligence, as well as an immediate job opportunity. In the general admission procedure, applicants can choose from three basic and one undivided course, as well as five master’s courses. This year, for the first time, the faculty is also announcing a master’s program in Data Science.

The popularity of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen is unbroken, every year more and more students continue their studies at IK, and the number of foreign university students is also constantly increasing. Currently, the faculty has around 2,500 students, more than 600 of whom are foreigners. In addition to marketable knowledge, a lively student life awaits first-year students who, due to a large number of foreign students, can study in an international environment and improve their English language skills.

Another characteristic of the Faculty of Informatics is that it tries to meet diverse student expectations. To this end, community spaces have been created in the building located on the Kassai út campus, leisure events are organized, and the plans include the creation of relaxation areas that can help you relax. In addition, the information system is being expanded in the community spaces of the faculty, which informs students about IT job opportunities and professional innovations.

