The graduates of the Faculty of Science and Technology received their diplomas

Engineers, biologists, chemists, geographers, mathematicians, and physicists received their diplomas on Friday at a ceremony held at the University of Debrecen. 229 students graduated from the Faculty of Science and Technology.

Today, the Faculty of Science and Technology has developed into a regional center of research, development, and innovation, which is committed to quality professional training,

– emphasized Ferenc Kun, dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, in his celebratory speech.

Ferenc Kun also spoke about the fact that more and more foreign students are choosing the Faculty of Science and Technology courses. Currently, almost 800 students from more than 50 countries are studying English language courses.

In the Faculty of Science and Technology, at the end of the first semester of the 2022/2023 academic year, 196 full-time undergraduate students in Hungarian and English, and 33 students in correspondence courses, passed the final exam. Most of them have degrees in chemical, electrical, and bioengineering, but there are also biologists, physicists, geographers, mathematicians, and chemists among the students who have just graduated.

