ESN keeps the tradition of LOVE and is cheering Valentines with the second edition of the ERASMUS LOVE STORIES contest .

We got inspired by receiving a lot of heart-warming love stories last February and can’t wait to hear more and more

Every Erasmus adventure gives raise to love, friendship and amazing stories behind

. BrightTrip, Perlego, Eurosender, Tiqets and Spotahome Share your story with us and win super cool gifts by

https://fal.cn/3dhKD Learn more how to join here

ESN