Bamboo Decorations at the Zoo’s Palm House

In our busy preparations for reopening, we do our best to make our park even nicer-looking and more naturalistic by the time you revisit us.

Current works include the installation of bamboo covering for parts of our reticulated python and Nile crocodile exhibit, with plans to refurbish the rest of the Palm House in a similar fashion for an enhanced atmosphere. As mentioned in a recent post of ours, bamboo, which we also grow ourselves, has a myriad of uses – one of which, to our great delight, is serving as an excellent material for carpentry due to good looks and durability as well as being a sustainable and highly renewable resource with low energy requirements and a fast growth rate.

 

