Debrecen Trams Are Launched Again

After this morning’s incident when replacement buses had to be launched on both tram lines, Debrecen trams run again in the city.

DKV announced that tram traffic is going as usual the city.

Due to the expected extreme cold, lines 1 and 2 will be operated at night by the company. This is necessary to prevent the wires from re-icing so that trams can start uninterrupted on both lines from the start of operation on Friday, 12th February.

Defrosting of the wires is performed by 2-2 vehicles per line.

