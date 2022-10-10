Midwifery students from Debrecen became the best in the country

Students of the Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen won the midwifery competition. Future professionals from four training centers in the country came to evaluate the students participating in midwifery training, and they presented their knowledge at the Nyíregyháza faculty through theoretical and practical tasks – reports unideb.hu.

Among other things, the contestants had to answer medical history questions, perform a tactile examination on phantom dummies, solve situational and communication tasks, and interpret old obstetric terms.

The midwifery students of the University of Debrecen performed outstandingly and won the competition based on the decision of the independent professional jury. According to Ildikó Rákóczi, head of the Nursing and Midwifery Department of the Faculty of Health, this result proved that UD training is on strong footing.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: M. Tóth Ildikó Press Center